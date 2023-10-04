Modi proves he is Prime Minister of Gujarat

In an effort to project himself as the saviour of people of Telangana, Modi tried to project that he holds the legacy of Patel. He tried to project that leaders from Gujarat had always come to the rescue of the people of Telangana whenever they were in trouble.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: It has been nine years since Narendra Modi assumed office as India’s Prime Minister. But even now, he needs to use Gujarati roots, and even the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, when it comes to campaigning, or that is what his speech at Nizamabad on Tuesday indicated.

In an effort to project himself as the saviour of people of Telangana, Modi tried to project that he holds the legacy of Patel. He tried to project that leaders from Gujarat had always come to the rescue of the people of Telangana whenever they were in trouble.

“When the entire country got independence from the British, Hyderabad was still under the Nizam. Then a son of Gujarat (Sardar Patel) showed strength and freed Hyderabad. Now, another son of Gujarat (himself) has come for the good of the people of Telangana,” he had said.

The comment of the Prime Minister has not gone well with the people of the State with many taking objections to his attitude towards the people of Telangana. A large number of people are taking the comments of the Prime Minister as an insult to the people of Telangana as they feel that the people of the State are known for fighting for their rights and causes and that they do not need people of other States to bring prosperity to the State.

People also took strong objection to Modi referring to Sardar Patel as Gujarati leader. They argued that Sardar Patel was one of the tallest leaders of the country and identifying him to a particular State was not correct.

“You still treat youself a Gujarati leader? We thought you are Prime Minister of the nation. Sardar Patel was a tall Indian leader. For God’s sake don’t insult him by calling him a Gujarati leader”, a person on social platform ‘X’ posted.