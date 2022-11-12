PM Modi in Ramagundam: Helipad changed at last moment

03:26 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Modi, who is visiting the Ramagundam coal belt town to re-dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, was earlier scheduled to land at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in NTPC at 3.30 pm and then head to RFCL by road.

Peddapalli: The helipad that was initially identified for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter to land was changed at the last moment.

However, the police suddenly changed the helipad to the Ramagundam Police headquarters, citing high tension electric wires passing near the NTPC stadium. Modi’s chopper then landed at the Police HQ at 3.10 pm.

Apart from the re-dedication of RFCL, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for a few national highway and railway projects.