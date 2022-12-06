PM Modi, Shah remember Baba Saheb on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

By IANS Published Date - 01:01 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister posted in Hindi: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the country a justice-oriented, progressive and all-inclusive Constitution, which ensured protection of the rights of every class. Babasaheb’s life struggles, thoughts and achievements are a source of inspiration for all. Today, on his Mahaparinirvan day, I remember him and bow down to him.”

Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s all-inclusive constitution, who devoted his life for the uplift of the deprived, exploited and women, was ‘Bharat Ratna’ in true sense. His life dedicated to ‘Antodaya’ is a school of democracy. Humble tribute to him on his Mahaparinirvan day today!”.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Nadda tweeted in Hindi: “Paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Your works as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer, economist, thinker and writer will always inspire us.”

BJP office bearers also paid tributes to Baba Saheb.

December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas or the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

‘Parinirvan’ can be translated as ‘nirvan’ after death, or freedom from the cycles of life and death.

He breathed his last on December 6, 1956, less than two months after he converted to Buddhism, fulfilling his declaration of “I will not die a Hindu”.