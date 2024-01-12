PM Modi starts special religious exercise preceding temple consecration

By PTI Updated On - 12 January 2024, 11:42 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as he spoke about experiencing feelings like never before in his life.

“I am emotional. I am overwhelmed with emotions. For the first time in life, I am experiencing such feelings,” he said, noting that the dream which many generations carried in their hearts like a resolve will be witnessed by him as it is being realised.

The inner journey he is undergoing can only be felt and not expressed, Modi said in an audio message, adding that he is unable to articulate with words the depth, expanse and intensity of the feelings. The prime minister said it is a sacred occasion for all Indians and Lord Ram’s devotees and that everyone is waiting for the historic moment on January 22 when the idol of Ram will be consecrated at what is believed by followers as his birthplace.

He said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.

He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ exercise and that he is undertaking the 11-day special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

“I seek blessing from people,” he said on X.

It is difficult to articulate one’s sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt, he said.

Modi said scriptures lay down strict and arduous guidelines for people to follow for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’.

He is starting the special exercise going by the guidelines he has received from eminent people on spiritual journey.

The prime minister will start the rituals from Dham-Panchvati in Nashik where Lord Ram is believed to have spent a lot of time, he said.

Noting that it is also the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said the spiritual guru had stirred the soul of the nation and the self-confidence he underlined is now reflecting in the form of a grand Ram temple.

It is also the birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, he noted.

On this occasion, he said it is natural for him to remember his mother who continued to chant ‘Sita Ram’ till the end of her life.

Modi said when he witnesses the occasion, 140 crore Indians will be in his heart and so will be the memories of uncountable number of people whose sole purpose has been the construction of the Ram temple.

Asserting that the masses are also a form of God, he said their blessings infuse him with new energy and urged them to share with him their views and bless him.