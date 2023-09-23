PM Modi to address public meeting in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on September 30.

According to state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy, the meeting would be held at 12 noon on September 30 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar. State BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders would attend the public meeting.

BJP leaders are making efforts to mobilize at least one lakh people for the meeting. Former MP AP Jitender Reddy and his supporters are supervising the arrangements of the meeting. The saffron party is pinning hopes on Modi’s public meeting to boost its prospects in the State as it has lost momentum in the last few months due to internal rifts and lack of coordination among senior leaders.

Party sources said that another public meeting of Modi was being planned in Nizamabad on October 3.