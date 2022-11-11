PM Narendra Modi arrives in Visakhapatnam

(File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the city.

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the city. He was scheduled to arrive at 7.25 p.m. but it was delayed by half-an-hour.

The Prime Minister was received at INS Dega beside Visakhapatnam airport by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others.

He then left for INS Chola where he would stay for the night. However, en route he participated in a road show arranged by the BJP briefly.

On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister will launch developmental programmes worth over Rs.10,000 crore from the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds and address a public meeting there at 10.30 a.m.

He will leave Visakhapatnam around noon.