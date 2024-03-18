Modi tries to win minds of Telugu people

Speaking at Monday's meeting in Jagtial, Modi sought the help of the audience to learn Telugu

Jagtial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to win the minds of the Telugu speaking people through his speech in Jagtial on Monday.

Though it is common practice for Modi to start his speech in the local language wherever he speaks, he showed some “extra affection” on Telugu language while participating in the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held in Jagtial.

Enthusiastic after winning eight MLAs in Telangana, the BJP is trying to win as many MPs as possible from the State in the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Modi sought the help of the audience to learn Telugu.

“I dared to start learning Telugu language but I need your help. You are my teachers. Can you help me in learning Telugu? Listen to my Telugu speech by downloading ‘Namo in Telugu’ mobile app and give suggestions if I made mistakes,” he said.

Earlier, as usual, Modi began his speech in Telugu saying “Naa Telangana Kutumba Sabyulandariki Namaskaram (Wishes to my Telangana family members).”

His speech was peppered with Telugu words, saying that “400 mandi datali” (BJP should win 400 MPs) and “Prajalu BJP ki vote veyyali” (people should exercise vote for the BJP).

Earlier, union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that despite his busy schedule, Modi was learning Telugu. Three BJP MP candidates Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad), Gomasa Srinivas (Peddapalli) and others were present.