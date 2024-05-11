Elections important opportunity to become part of democracy: Adilabad Collector

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 11 May 2024, 08:52 PM

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah opined that elections were an important opportunity to become a part in the process of democracy. He urged electors to participate in voting on May 13 in order to elect the union government. In an interview with ‘Telangana Today,’ Shah narrated elaborate arrangements made by the district administration mechanism for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls for Adilabad Parliament segment.

Shah said that 2,200 polling stations were identified across seven Assembly constituencies that form the Parliament segment. A total of 10,560 polling staff were assigned to conduct the polls, while 249 sector officers were deputed. The Collector informed that the vehicle carrying the polling material would have GPS to enable officials to track their location as part of protocol fixed by Election Commission of India. Polling will be conducted in Maoist-affected Sripur (T) and Asifabad Assembly segments from 7 am to 4 pm, while one can exercise franchise from 7 am to 5 pm in the remaining Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole and Khanapur constituencies.

The Returning Officer stated that 241 polling stations were classified to be sensitive ones. The stations are situated in Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The process of voting at these stations will be webcast, while Centre armed forces would be deployed to prevent untoward incidents. Shadow police stations were created in certain places where communication was poor, while 87 auxiliary polling stations were arranged to avoid inconvenience to voters in remote areas.