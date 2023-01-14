PM Rozgar Mela appointment orders on Jan 20: Kishan Reddy

In Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy would be handing over the appointment orders along with union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said as part of the PM Rozgar Mela, appointment letters would be handed over to selected candidates on January 20.

