CM’s Taliban remarks need to be condemned: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had become much stronger, peaceful and prosperous

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s remarks that India might turn into Afghanistan if the BJP remains in power, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said such remarks would cause severe damage to the image of the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had become much stronger, peaceful and prosperous.

“The number of incidents of bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, communal clashes and curfews have drastically come down in the country. Despite all these achievements comparing India with Afghanistan is very unfortunate,” he said.

He claimed that Kashmir had become peaceful and that people were appreciating the efforts of the Modi government.

The Union Minister also said his party was ready for a debate on the Central assistance provided to the State in the last eight years.