POCSO case: Will be good if Yediyurappa appears before CID soon, says K’taka Minister

According to reports, the veteran BJP leader has gone to an “undisclosed” location in New Delhi

By PTI Published Date - 14 June 2024, 02:32 PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said with a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in a POCSO case, it will be “good” if former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa comes back to Bengaluru soon and appears before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing it.

According to reports, the veteran BJP leader has gone to an “undisclosed” location in New Delhi. “Warrant has been issued, he will be brought and information will be gathered from him, and further action will be taken in accordance with law,” Parameshwara said.

On Yediyurappa’s whereabouts, Parameshwara said he is said to have gone to Delhi and has informed that he will be back on June 17. “Now that a warrant has been issued, it is good if he comes back soon,” he said.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 14.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID had moved the First Fast Track Court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had sought time to join the probe.

When asked about the BJP alleging “vendetta politics” on the part of the ruling Congress, Parameshwara said: “They have to say such things, what else can they say?”

Answering a question as to why the police was “silent” for three months and all of a sudden is now acting on the case after the Lok Sabha election polls are over, the Minister said: “Investigation was on, FSL reports had to come. Procedurally what has to be done is being done, because he (Yediyurappa) is a senior leader, a VIP. So after proper verification they (police) are going ahead because if anything is wrong it will come on them.”

Asked about “reports” that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had allegedly instructed for Yediyurappa’s arrest during his recent visit to Bengaluru, Parameshwara rejected them and said: “No, why will he (Rahul) involve himself in this? There is no use in simply cooking up a story. It is a local issue…. there is no pressure from anyone.”

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the Karnataka BJP said following the “humiliating defeat” in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders have become busy plotting various conspiracies against the BJP.

“Congress, resentful towards the BJP, is now attempting to arrest our respected leader, Yediyurappa ji, based on a complaint from a mentally unstable woman. This comes after Rahul Gandhi faced court proceedings for spreading misinformation against Karnataka BJP,” it said in a post on X.

BJP alleged that in light of the corruption charges involving Minister B Nagendra (who subsequently resigned) in the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation and the subsequent allegations against the government itself, the Congress has devised a conspiracy to divert attention by maligning Yediyurappa.

“Previously, Home Minister Parameshwara himself had stated that the complaint from the mentally unstable woman was malicious and without merit. It is absurd that the case is being revived after three months,” it said.