Podu lands will be surveyed soon: Satyavathi Rathod

Published: 8:43 pm

Mahabubabad/Mulugu: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised to hand over pattas to those who are in possession of podu lands, Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said on Monday that the pattas would be handed over to the tribals after conducting a comprehensive survey on podu lands.

Speaking after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Pogullapalli village in Kothaguda agency area in the district, she said the government had decided to set up the paddy procurement centre at Pogullapalli earlier itself. “Though the farmers were advised by the government not to grow maize, they cultivated it. However, the government is now purchasing the maize too in order to see that the farmers do not suffer losses,” she added.

She also promised to repair and lay new roads in the Agency areas by clearing the issues with the forest department and added that each village would be supplied three-phase power. “As per the request of the local people, we are also sanctioning a godown here,” she added. Later in the day, the Minister visited Mulugu and inaugurated the visitors’ hall at the collector’s office and R & B Guest House. She also held a review meeting over Devadula lift irrigation project, minor irrigation schemes and SRSP and directed the officials to ensure irrigation facility to the maximum land by completing all the pending works. Collector S Krishna Aditya, ITDA PO Hanumanth K Zendge and others attended the meeting.

