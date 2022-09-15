Police at the forefront in providing protection to women: Ramagundam CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Reddy and in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan release wallposters of SHE teams in Srirampur on Thursday. Ramagundam commissioner of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy said that police would always be at the forefront in ensuring safety of women and for providing protection to them.

Mancherial: Ramagundam commissioner of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy said that police would always be at the forefront in ensuring safety of women and for providing protection to them. He was speaking at an awareness programme on SHE teams held in the premises of a polytechnic college in Srirampur on Thursday.

Chandrashekhar Reddy said that the SHE teams, introduced on October 24 in 2014, were playing a vital role in providing protection to women, girl students and girls in public places. He said a special office was allocated to the team in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts. He advised women in peril could approach the teams anytime and from anywhere.

The IPS officer advised the students not to get into contact with strangers on social media platforms. He urged parents to spend more time with their kids. He told the girls to focus on their career and to compete with boys in many fields. He told them to secure government jobs and assured the identity of the victims would not be disclosed if they face harassment on the internet and cyber bullying.

The police said that 124 complaints were lodged in Ramagundam commissionerate. They stated that 1,674 awareness programmes were held so far. They claimed that the commissionerate achieved the second rank in women safety and earned recognition for striving hard to deliver better services to women.

Victims were advised to report crimes on WhatsApp number, 63039 23700, to Mancherial Zone in-charge on 98661 36140, Peddapalli zone in-charge on 63097 70712, on Facebook page, sheteam.ramagundam, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/shoteamrgm and mail at rgmsheteam@gmail.com

Mancherial In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan, Mancherial ACP Thirupathi Reddy, Women PS Inspector B Srinivas, Rural Inspector Sanjeev and many others were present.