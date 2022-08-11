Police Clearance Certificate is mandatory for work visa in Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Jeddah: All Indians wishing to work in Saudi Arabia will be required to produce a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

Saudi Arabian Consulate in Mumbai has instructed travel agents to furnish Police Clearance Certificates for any employment visa endorsement, according to sources. The new rule will come into effect from 22nd August, they said.

The mandatory PCC norm already exists in the Saudi Arabian Embassy in New Delhi for some time and it was due to be implemented in Mumbai.

It is noteworthy to mention that including Telangana all southern states approach the Saudi Consulate in Mumbai for visa processing.

The Passport offices will issue PCCs on the request of the police stations. The similar method already exists in Kuwait in the Gulf Region.

The PCC rule is being implemented to maintain the country’s image as crime free. The system will ensure only law-abiding prospective employees come to Saudi Arabia to work.

Besides Passport office, state police also issuing certificate, In Telangana, an applicant can apply through online pvc.tspolice.gov.in