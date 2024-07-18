Crop loan waiver: Congress double standards over advertisements criticised

Hyderabad: Strange are the ways of the Congress. While in the opposition, the party had questioned the BRS government for issuing front page advertisements in newspapers, but now, in sharp contrast to its earlier stance, the Congress government itself is issuing front page advertisements on the crop loan waiver.

Sharing an old video of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while he was PCC president, Ravi Teja, an X user said: “With the amount spend on advertisements in newspapers, another 1000 farmers’ loans could have been waived off…”

In the video, Revanth Reddy is seen asking the then BRS government as to why government money was being spent on advertisements. “Whose property is this? There are Rs.1300 crore in BRS account, this amount should be used for advertisements,” he said then.

Sharing a copy of a news report, @BharathMBNR, another X user said: “In the past, an assurance was given that not much would be spent on government programmes. In contrast, today front page advertisements issued…”