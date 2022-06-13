Police Command Control Centre theft: Five detained

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have reportedly detained five persons in connection with the theft of copper wire bundles from the Police Command Control Centre.

Officials said based on the footage from the surveillance cameras, the suspects were identified. They are said to be persons associated with the construction.

They had planned to sell the material to scrap traders in Banjara Hills and Krishna Nagar.

Based on a complaint from the project manager on the missing of the material on June 10, the police booked a case and took up investigation.

