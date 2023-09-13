Police control TDP protesters in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Police had a tough time in controlling the Telugu Desam Party ranks who are on a protest demonstration at some places in the city on Wednesday.

Police already house-arrested TDP legislator PGVR Naidu of Visakhapatnam West on Tuesday after which the MLA began a fast at his residence.

On Wednesday, the TDP leaders gave a call for protest demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation main office. But the police cordoned off the area saying that there was no permission to the programme and arrested some of the protesters.

Consequent on this, the TDP Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Gandi Babjee, and others sat in a dharna in front of the party’s city office.

