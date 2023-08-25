Telangana: Police invoke PD Act against ganja smuggler

Atmakuru Inspector Ravi Raju handed over the PD Act order to Swamy, a native of Pandukunta village in Mulugu district, at the Cherlapally Prison where he is currently lodged after being addressed for selling ganja in Maharashtra and Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:55 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders invoking the PD Act against a ganja smuggler, Chekka Kumara Swamy.

He was arrested on May 29 last year by the Atmakur police while he was smuggling 120 kilograms of ganja, worth about Rs.24 lakh.