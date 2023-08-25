TBZ – The Original unveils opulence with 2023 Mangala Collection

Rakul Preet Singh unveiled the resplendent ‘2023 Mangala Collection’ at the Varalaxmi Vratham celebration hosted at TBZ.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: A moment of splendour unfolded as celebrated actor Rakul Preet Singh unveiled the resplendent ‘2023 Mangala Collection’ at the Varalaxmi Vratham celebration hosted at TBZ – The Original store in Punjagutta, Hyderabad. This festive season, immerse yourself in a world of handcrafted brilliance, where diamonds and gold intertwine to create a collection that pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of southern India.

Drawing inspiration from the intricate designs and vibrant heritage of India, this collection showcases a spectrum of meticulously crafted jewellery pieces that embody the spirit of celebration. Abhishek Maloo, the Chief Marketing Officer of TBZ – The Original, expressed his excitement about the re-launch of the Punjagutta store, emphasising the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled jewellery and an unforgettable shopping experience. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Hyderabad with the re-launch of our Punjagutta store,” he said.

From intricately designed waist belts to sparkling necklaces that radiate elegance, each piece in the collection is a tribute to India’s time-honoured traditions. Adorned in one of the captivating fancy sets from the collection, Rakul expressed her happiness in being part of the unveiling.

“I am extremely honoured and privileged to be a part of this launch by TBZ – The Original. It is a moment of pride that I have been called to grace this auspicious occasion to unveil the ‘2023 Mangala Collection’. Adorning such rich jewellery inspired by the charm of India is truly an honour. This breathtakingly new range of gold and diamond jewellery with striking gemstones, intricate designs and avail stunning offers is available in all TBZ – The Original stores,” shared Rakul.