Hyderabad rains: IMD predicts intermittent rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent rain in Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:26 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent rain in Hyderabad on Friday. The weather department’s predictions indicate that the rainfall is likely to be of very light intensity.

Moreover, various districts in the region are also anticipated to receive rain on Friday.

As per the 7-day weather forecast provided by the IMD, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas can expect a series of weather patterns in the upcoming week.

The following is the detailed forecast for the week:

August 25 (Thursday): The day will see a minimum temperature of 24.0°C and a maximum temperature of 32.0°C. The weather is expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent rain.

August 26 (Friday): Similar conditions are expected to persist, with the minimum temperature at 23.0°C and the maximum temperature at 31.0°C. Intermittent rain is forecasted throughout the day.

August 27 (Saturday): The minimum temperature will be around 24.0°C, while the maximum temperature will be 31.0°C. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle.

August 28 (Sunday): The weather conditions will be similar to the previous day, with a minimum temperature of 24.0°C and a maximum temperature of 31.0°C. The sky is anticipated to be generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle.

August 29 (Monday): Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.0°C and 32.0°C, respectively. The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle.

August 30 (Tuesday): The city might experience rain on this day. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 24.0°C and 32.0°C, respectively.

August 31 (Wednesday): Rainfall is also predicted for this day, with a minimum temperature of 23.0°C and a maximum temperature of 32.0°C.