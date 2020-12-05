Police organise a mega health camp in Kharji of Mancherial

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the camp was organised for the convenience of the dwellers of the interior village.

Mancherial: As part of the people-friendly policing initiative, Bellampalli Rural and Nennal police jointly conducted a mega health camp at the remote Kharji village in Nennal Mandal on Saturday. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana was the chief guest.

Satyanarayana said that the camp was organised for the convenience of the dwellers of the interior village. He stated that specialists of various branches of medicine rendered services for free. He added that police would extend their support to those who need treatment in Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar cities in the future.

The IPS officer stated that Maoists tried to strengthen their outfit recently, but police could prevent their moves. He assured that no tribal would face inconvenience due to the anti-Maoist operations as seen in the past. He opined that the outlawed outfit would achieve nothing by following outdated ideologies. He said that rural parts were undergoing remarkable growth and people were involved in it.

The commissioner further assured that police would be accessible to the needy and would go the extra mile for helping youngsters in securing employment opportunities. He expressed happiness to be a part of the event. He promised that cops would always be just a phone call away. He thanked doctors and representatives of Ramdev Charitable Trust for extending its cooperation to hold the camp.

Satyanarayana along with other dignitaries distributed 500 blankets to the elderly helping them to handle freezing temperatures, 30 volleyball kits to youngsters. They felicitated top performers of Class X with a shawl. Police gave away drugs to participants of the camp for free and fed them.

Earlier, locals accorded a grand welcome to police officers and took them into the village in a procession. They were dancing to drum beats and presented some traditional dance forms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, Additional DCP (Operations) Sharath Chandra, Bellampalli ACP Raheman, Bellampalli Rural Inspector Jagadish, Nennal Sub-Inspector Ramakanth, doctors Ch Radhika Kiran, Hanumanthappa, Dasari Yashwanth Chandra, Dr Sridhar Babu, Dr Goutham, Dr Sumangali, Anantha Krishna, physiotherapist Ch Raj Kiran and many others were present.

