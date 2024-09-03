Police rescue man stranded in stream in Medak

Police personnel and local youth put in a brave effort to save a man, who was stranded in a stream near Tekmal for more than an hour. Ramavath Nandu (35) of Shabad village was crossing the rivulet when he got swept away.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:33 PM

Police are trying to rescue a man who stranded in Gundu Vagu in Tekamal mandal of Medak district on Tuesday.

He managed to hold onto a rock a few meters downstream of the culvert. Locals noticed him and called the police.

Medak SP Medak D Uday Kumar Reddy deputed a quick reaction team to rescue the Nandu. Home guard Mahesh with the help of a couple of local youth, reached out to Nandu waded into the stream with the help of a rope.

They threw the rope to Nandu and pulled him out of the stream. Several villagers gathered at the witness the rescue. Since the stream was in spate, not many dared to enter the water.

Nandu thanked the police and the local youth for saving his life. SP Uday Kumar Reddy appreciated the QRT and local team. However, Reddy called upon the citizens to stay away from the water bodies and streams until the situation eased out.