Police save life of youngster by performing CPR in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: Police won plaudits for saving the life of a youngster by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and shifting him to a nearby hospital on time in Bellampalli town on Sunday night.

Bellampalli Inspector Devaiah performed CPR on Addicharla Mahesh by immediately rushing to the spot after receiving information from staffers of a patrolling team that a youngster was lying unconscious in front of his house near government polytechnic college in the coal belt town at around 12 am. Mahesh complained of chest pain and remained helpless when the staffers spotted him.

Devaiah then arranged the patrolling vehicle to shift Mahesh to a government hospital in the town. Locals said that the police saved the life of the youngster by swiftly acting. They opined that Mahesh would have died if the police did not conduct the CPR and shift him to the hospital.

Family members and friends thanked Devaiah, ASI Mansoor Khan, driver of the patrolling vehicle Pudari Sammaiah for their timely response. They said that the police showed their humanity and saved the life of Mahesh.