Police seize 84 bikes, 37 autos for flouting traffic rules in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Sangareddy: Patancheru Police led DSP S Bhem Reddy have conducted community contact programme at Weakers Section Colony at Rameshwarbanda Village in Patancheru Mandal on Tuesday morning. The Police have seized 84 two-wheelers and 37 autos which were having no documents. The police have also detained six persons who were found moving suspicious.

During a long interaction, the DSP sensitised the citizens on traffic guidelines. He has also suggested them to stay away from Ganja and other drugs. Reddy has also educated them on cyber crimes. Inspector Patancheru N Venugopal Reddy and others were investigating the case. As many as 140 Police personnel participated in the programme.