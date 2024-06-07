Hyderabad man jumps off building to escape cops, dies

36-year-old, who is survived by his wife and 2 children, was allegedly playing cards with friends

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 11:32 AM

Hyderabad: A man died after he jumped from the first floor of a multi-storey building reportedly in a bid to escape police, at Lalapet in Lalaguda on Thursday night.

The incident occurred when Vinay Kumar (36) and his friends were allegedly playing cards at the building.

A Task Force official, who lives in the same neighbourhood, received information about the illegal activity and alerted his team to raid the premises.

However, even before the team arrived, the official reached the building and stood at its entrance, guarding it and preventing them from escaping.

One of Vinay’s friends, who came out of the room, saw the official at the entrance and alerted his friends.

Fearing arrest, they tried to escape and, in the process, Vinay jumped from the first floor and sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Lalaguda police said Vinay’s family has stated that he accidentally slipped and fell from the building and died.

A case has been booked and an investigation is under way,

Vinay is survived by his wife and two children.