Police seizes Rs 52.71 lakh cash, Rs 12.79 lakh worth liquor in Nizamabad district

According to police, Rs. 39,92497 cash was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs. 1,07,540 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 67,200 in Amoor, Rs. 5,90,020 in Balkonda, Rs. 54,620 in Bodhan and Rs. 4,59,830 cash in Banswada assembly segment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 06:35 PM

Nizamabad: The enforcement agencies have seized Rs. 52.71 lakh cash, Rs. 12.79 lakh worth of liquor and Rs. 28 lakh worth of precious metals during checking in the last four days in the district.

According to police, Rs. 39,92497 cash was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs. 1,07,540 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 67,200 in Amoor, Rs. 5,90,020 in Balkonda, Rs. 54,620 in Bodhan and Rs. 4,59,830 cash in Banswada assembly segment.

Similarly, Rs. 1,81,919 worth of liquor was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs. 2,43,498 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 1,53,207 in Amoor, Rs. 3,87,870 in Balkonda, Rs. 1,74,233 in Bodhan and Rs.1,38,279 worth of liquor was seized in Banswada assembly segment.

The police have seized 400 articles of precious metals worth Rs. 28 lakh in Nizamabad Urban constituency. They have also seized Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances(NDPS) worth Rs. 1,19,900 and freebies worth Rs.30,84,540 suspected to be distributed among the voters in the last four days in the district.