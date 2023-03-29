Police set up 77 surveillance cameras in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: A network of 77 surveillance cameras installed at various locations in the central areas of the city was inaugurated by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday.

The project was taken up at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh with amount donated by nine local persons as part of the community CCTV project initiative. The cameras were installed at 34 locations in Chikkadpally, Musheerabad and Gandhinagar police station limits.

Anand attributed the dip in crime rate, improved women safety and detection of property cases to the electronic surveillance in the city. He said the government had the foresight in according top priority in allocating resources to the police department and setting up a world class command control center.

Musheerabad MLA, Muta Gopal and police officials were present on the occasion.