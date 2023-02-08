‘Telangana only state to sanction narcotics and cyber security bureau’

Anand urged the members to come up with renewed thoughts and energy and apprised them the Megacity Policing Plan initiated by the state government to cater the needs of the rapid growth of population, economic growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand, who is the honorary chairman of Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), chaired HCSC membership meeting in a bid to spur up the existing members and onboard new members through strategic connections and networking, here on Wednesday.

“Telangana is the only state to sanction Telangana Narcotics Bureau and Cyber Security Bureau to address the menace of drug abuse and cybercrime and also sanctioned 4,000 extra police personnel for better policing and revamping of the policing,” he said.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT), who had been officiating as convenor of the council, apprised the attendees about the work done by the council during the pandemic hit years.