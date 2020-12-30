Police told to give protection

The police pointed out that there were civil disputes between the complainant and accused, though a complaint was brought to the notice of the police officer that Aare Akash had threatened him with dire consequences.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Tuesday directed the Adilabad Police Station to give protection to Feroz Ahmed Khan from Aare Akash, a politician in Adilabad. It was dealing with a writ appeal filed against the writ petition dismissed by a single judge on the ground that the police department refused to register a complaint.

The police pointed out that there were civil disputes between the complainant and accused, though a complaint was brought to the notice of the police officer that Aare Akash had threatened him with dire consequences. The single judge also directed the petitioner to avail other remedy under the CrPC if the police officials were not registering an FIR. The panel directed the police officials to produce a report on the steps taken by them against Aare Akash and adjourned the matter to December 31.

Illegal construction

The same panel directed the government to file its report in a PIL filed by Afreen Begum challenging the inaction of the government against the illegal constructions being made by private parties in Thimmapur village of Nirmal district. She alleged that constructions were being carried out by encroaching the road, government land and school compound of the Government Upper Primary Urdu School Building and Primary Telugu School. Advocate General, appearing for the government, informed the court that there were no encroachments. The court directed the government to file its report by January 7.

Co-op bank case

Justice P Naveen Rao adjourned the writ pleas dealing with the elections of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd for Wednesday. Shareholders of the bank and contesting candidates in the elections had filed the writ pleas. It was brought to the attention of the court that one of the contesting candidates Ramesh Kumar Bung, who is also one of the petitioners, illegally met around 800 members on November 17 and asked the said members to take gold loans.

The counsel appearing for the shareholders society pleaded to call for the CCTV footage of the banks to see if the members were physically present for availing the loans. The judge declined the request. He asked the counsel appearing for Mahesh Bank to set forth the rules and regulations of how a B class category member was changed to an A class category. The counsel informed the court that as per the guidelines of the RBI any person obtaining a gold loan above Rs 1 lakh can be made as a member to the society. The judge asked the counsel to file the RBI guidelines and adjourned the matter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .