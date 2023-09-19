Police Traffic Training Centre to come up soon in Khammam

The CP informed that traffic signals, pictures related to the rules, a track and ground would be available to educate the students about traffic rules.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Khammam: A Traffic Training Centre is going to come up in Khammam to train the students and youths on traffic rules. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the centre being constructed on the commissonerate premises, would be made available soon.

The CP informed that traffic signals, pictures related to the rules, a track and ground would be available to educate the students about traffic rules.

The centre would be equipped with a simulator to explain how to drive a two-wheeler.

The centre would have all the facilities required to create awareness of road safety and traffic guidelines among high school and college students. It is important to educate the students on traffic rules at an early age so that they could follow the rules when they grow up.

Similarly, a counselling centre and a seminar hall are being set up to increase awareness by showing videos of road accidents to those who drive vehicles while being drunk and cause accidents, Warrier said. The officials were directed to take steps to complete the construction as soon as possible with all facilities.

He said that through this centre, the district police administration works with the aim of providing better services to the people and prevention of road accidents. Around 50 percent of the civil works of the centre, being developed on four acres of land, were over, he added.