Police treated Congress leaders like terrorists, alleges Bhatti Vikramarka

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

File Photo of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Kothagudem: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has flayed the manner in which police behaved with the party legislators when they were going to visit irrigation projects in Kothagudem and Warangal district on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at Yellandu on Wednesday he complained that the police in Bhadrachalam treated him, Congress legislators and leaders like terrorists. After taking into custody the Congress leaders were taken away in police vehicles without any information about where they were being taken to.

After moving here and there in the forests during the night hours the leaders were brought to Paloncha police station. On receiving information that Congress activists were coming to the police station the leaders were again taken to Singareni guest house at Yellandu.

Police acted in an irresponsible way by leaving the leaders at the guest house in the night without providing any security, Vikramarka complained and condemned alleged irresponsibility of the District Collector and SP.

Although the Chief Secretary, DGP and irrigation officials were informed ten days in advance that the CLP team would visit the flood affected areas, they prevented the visit on the pretext of security to cover up the government’s mistakes in the construction of the projects, the CLP leader said.

Later Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seethakka left for a visit to Mulugu, Bhupalapalli and Kaleshwaram. They were followed by Congress workers and leaders in large numbers.