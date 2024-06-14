Police unravel mystery of elderly couple’s murder by son for gold ornaments in Telangana

| Police Unravel Mystery Of Elderly Couples Murder By Son For Gold Ornaments In Telangana

The charred bodies were found at Rayani Cheruvu on the outskirts of the Narsapur town on May 22

Published Date - 14 June 2024

Medak: The Medak Police reportedly identified the couple, whose charred bodies were found at Rayani Cheruvu on the outskirts of the Narsapur town on May 22.

The victims were Chakali Kistaiah (65) and his wife Narsamma (61), residents of Sadullapur in Hathnoora mandal of Sangareddy district.

Their son Lakshman reportedly killed his parents at his rented house in Dundigal on May 15, eyeing on the 3.5 tolas of gold ornaments his mother Narsamma was wearing.

After taking the ornaments, Lakshman took the dead bodies to Narsapur in his car alone and set them on fire after dousing the bodies with petrol. The Police have identified the bodies a week later.

The mystery behind the death of the couple was unraveled by the Police nearly one month after their death. The Police are expected to hold a press conference on Saturday.