Political parties come in support of fasting farmer in Mancherial

Mancherial: Various political parties on Sunday extended solidarity to young farmer Thautam Rajendra Prasad, who launched a 48-hour hunger strike, and sought alms in protest against the lackadaisical attitude of Revenue officials in registering a piece of land in his name at Thandur mandal centre on Saturday.

Local BJP and Congress leaders visited Ambedkar Chowk where the farmer was protesting and found fault with the Revenue authorities for showing negligence in entering his name in the records. They demanded the district officials to take steps to address the issue of Rajendra Prasad at the earliest.

Rajendra Prasad alleged that Revenue authorities of Thandur mandal centre were harassing him and his father by delaying the registration of his land to the extent of about 14 acres of out the total 23 acres. He accused the authorities of backing his neighbour farmers who occupied his land after bribing officials. He bought the land from one Kilari Sudharshan Rao in 2010, he added.

