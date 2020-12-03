Politics or cricket, Harish leads from the front

Hyderabad: It was a different field that Finance Minister T Harish Rao took to on Wednesday, and, true to his style, led from the front! Having been on the roads campaigning for the TRS in the back-to-back elections in Dubbak and GHMC for a few weeks now, Harish Rao took a break from politics and hit the green turf, leading the Siddipet Cricket Association team in a friendly match against Medicover Hospitals in Siddipet on Wednesday.
The Minister played a captain’s knock with the willow, hitting 18 runs off 12 deliveries that included two boundaries. He came on to the field when his team was tottering, having lost three quick wickets and just a couple of overs left to score the runs. Harish Rao’s running between the wickets was a treat for the spectators in the stadium who cheered him till he hit the winning runs.
