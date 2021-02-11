Pollen Art Studio highlighting farmers’ issues through art

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: In an effort to throw light on the importance of farmers in our daily life, Hyderabad-based Pollen Art Studio organised an online art competition on the theme “Importance of Farmers”. A total of 627 artists participated in the competition, which was held on January 30.

Harish Anand, founder of Pollen Art Studio, says that the objective of the competition was to make people aware of the issues faced by the farmers of the nation. “The ongoing farmers’ protest in the national capital has inspired many artists. There are many issues that our farmers face. Each year we see so many farmer suicides. We wanted to highlight all of their contributions in our day to day life.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers decided to take the competition online, which will also ensure maximum participation. “Artists from across India and even abroad participated in this competition with various media of art including painting, digital art and photography”. A group of three senior artists from the Hyderabad Art Society served as the jury members for the competition. In painting category the winners were Dr Jaspal S, Kamna Chouhan, Bivas Kumar Sinha and Chhokendra Hembrom. In digital art category the winners included Dr Archana Rani, Alka Chadha Harpalani, Ramesh Sunkoju. In photography, the winners include Partha Chanda and Dr Jaspal S. The judges’ choice awards went to U Vijay Kumar, Dr Nafisa Sayed Motiwala, Naresh Bollu, Dinesh Chandra, Bhanudev Sharma Sonjaye Maurya and Aisha Javid Ali Mir.

