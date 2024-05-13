Polling official dies of cardiac arrest in Kothagudem

He is said to have collapsed while on duty and was rushed to a hospital for treatment and doctors declared him dead following cardiac arrest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 03:32 PM

Kothagudem: A government employee, Sri Krishna, who was delivering election duties as an assistant presiding officer (APO) died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

The incident occurred at Nehru Nagar polling station in Aswaraopet mandal in the district. He is said to have collapsed while on duty and was rushed to a hospital for treatment and doctors declared him dead following cardiac arrest. Sri Krishna was working as a senior assistant at Zilla Parishad office at Chunchupally in Kothagudem.