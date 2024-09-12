Ponnala Lakshmaiah dispels fears about AI-related job losses

By PTI Published Date - 12 September 2024, 04:25 PM

File photo of Ponnala Lakshmaiah

Hyderabad: Dispelling the fears of job losses due to artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, BRS leader and former Minister for IT and Irrigation, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, on Thursday drew parallels with the introduction of computers stating that initially, there were fears of job losses, but instead, computers created new roles and industries.

He believed that AI would follow a similar trajectory, automating routine tasks and freeing up time for innovation, creativity, and new ideas, provided the governments could translate their words into deeds for the promotion of AI. After IT came AI. After AI, something else will come up widening the horizon for innovation, he remarked, emphasizing the need for continuous adaptation.

Giving a call for action, Lakshmaiah urged the Telugu community to embrace AI as “Telugu Intelligence” and “Telangana Intelligence,” encouraging the next generation to seize the opportunities AI presents. He stressed that talent is not defined by region, religion, or caste but by the higher goals one sets for oneselves. With the right support and encouragement, he is confident that the Telugu people would continue to lead and make significant contributions globally.

It is time to redefine AI and lead the way with our Telugu spirit and intelligence, he said adding that Hyderabad’s elevation as an AI innovation front-runner can be ascribed to having top-notch infrastructure that was created during the last two decades starting from his tenure as the IT minister.

Besides this the growth owed to the pool of skilled human resources, policies that are beneficial to the growth of AI technologies, the emergence of a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and its strategic location. He pointed out that “one out of three IT professionals globally is from India, and among those, one out of three is a Telugu.” This statistic underscores the immense potential within the Telugu-speaking population, he said.