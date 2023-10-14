Ponnala Lakshmaiah replies to Revanth Reddy

Reacting to Revanth Reddy's remarks, Ponnala Lakshmaiah pointed out that Revanth Reddy had also lost elections after joining the Congress. In 2014 and 2018 elections, many senior leaders, including Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had lost the elections, he said while speaking to the media at his residence on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:04 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File Photo. Ponnala Laxmaiah

Hyderabad: In a befitting reply to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah asked him how many seats the Congress had won in the GHMC elections and also pointed how the party had lost deposits in a few bye-elections after the former took over as the State Congress Chief.

Ridiculing the former Minister’s decision to quit the Congress, Revanth Reddy had said that under the leadership of Lakshmaiah, the Congress had fared poorly. He specifically mentioned that Ponnala had failed elections twice after being made TPCC president.

It was silly on the TPCC president’s to believe that a party can come to power by humiliating a leader or a community. Positions in a party were given not for dictating people but to ensure coordination among leaders, he said, adding that he had quit the Congress unable to bear humiliation.