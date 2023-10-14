Telangana BC Welfare Association condemns Revanth Reddy’s remarks against Ponnala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Senior Telangana Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Welfare Association condemned TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks against former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah and demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to the former Minister.

Taking serious objection to the TPCC president’s remarks, the association took out a rally and burnt the effigy of Revanth Reddy at Basheerbagh here on Saturday. Raising slogans against the Congress leader, the association members said the Gandhi Bhavan, the State Congress headquarters was transformed into ‘Reddy Bhavan’.

They also alleged that apart from abusive language, the TPCC president was rendering injustice to BC community leaders.

