Revanth’s comments on Ponnala: Munnuru Kapu community in Karimnagar sounds warning

Karimnagar: The Munnuru Kapu community has threatened to block TPCC president Revanth Reddy from participating in programmes across the State if he failed to apologise to senior politician Ponnala Lakshmaiah.
In protest against the TPCC chief’s comments, the community people from Karimnagar staged protest demonstrations and burnt an effigy of Reventh Reddy at Telangana Chowk here on Saturday. Demanding an unconditional apology from Revanth Reddy to Lakshmaiah and the Munnuru Kapu community, they threatened to prevent all programmes of Revanth Reddy and the Congress party if the TPCC chief failed to apologise.
Munnurukapu sangam leaders Bomma Radhakrishna, Karra Rajashekhar, AV Ramana, Ananthula Ramesh, Madikanti Maruthi and others participated in the protest.