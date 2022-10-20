Pooja Hegde suffers from ligament tear; details inside

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde has been busy as a bee shooting for multiple projects simultaneously, but unfortunately, the actor has to now take a break. The ‘Buttabomma’ star has suffered from a ligament tear in her leg and has been advised complete rest by doctors. It was only yesterday that the actor dropped some glamorous pictures of her from a recent photo shoot on Instagram. “Spotlight’s on me,” she captioned them.

And on Thursday morning, she took to Instagram Stories to update her fans that she has suffered from a ligament tear in her foot. “Ohkayyy then. Ligament tear,” she wrote alongside a picture of her injured foot.

On the work front, Pooja has been shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan in Mumbai. The film is slated to release at the end of 2022. The ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh, ‘SSMB28’ opposite superstar Mahesh Babu and an untitled film with Rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda.

It looks like the actor’s projects will now be put on hold until she recovers.

