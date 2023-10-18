‘Poor illiterate fellow’: Assam CM’s fresh jibe at Rahul Gandhi

By IANS Updated On - 09:47 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reacted sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark over dynasty politics aiming at Home Minister Amit Shah’s son.

He termed Rahul Gandhi “poor and illiterate fellow”. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said: “First of all, Rahul Gandhi needs to understand what is meant by dynastic politics. While Rahul Gandhi’s entire family is in the Congress, Amit Shah’s son is not a member of the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi thought that the BCCI is a wing of the BJP. Poor illiterate fellow,” he added. Sarma even said he could not understand how Amit Shah’s son came into this debate of dynastic politics. “He (Rahul Gandhi) criticises everything without realising that he is the root cause of everything.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said in poll-bound Mizoram: “What does Amit Shah’s son do? What is he doing exactly? What does Rajnath Singh’s son do? Last I heard Amit Shah’s son is running Indian cricket. So please be objective. Look at the leaders of the BJP and ask yourselves what their children are doing.”