Kavitha calls Rahul Gandhi “Election Gandhi”

By PTI Updated On - 07:10 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dubbing him as ‘Election Gandhi’ citing his visits to Telangana only during elections. She also accused the Congress leaders of being political tourists who visit Telangana only to make false promises, but failing to contribute to the State’s growth story.

Speaking to mediapersons during her visit to Bodhan on Wednesday, Kavitha said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Nizamabad, it was Rahul Gandhi’s turn visit the district. “Rather than making fleeting appearances, we invite all the political tourists to witness the development of this region under the BRS regime. See our lush green landscapes, improved canals, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) brimming with water, and the progress that surrounds,” she said.

However, the BRS legislator urged the political leaders not to disrupt the harmonious atmosphere in Nizamabad. She advised Rahul Gandhi to enjoy the famous Ankapur chicken, visit Sri Rama temple at Dichpally and also witness hospitality at Bodhan.

Kavitha questioned the intent behind short visits by political leaders from Delhi, but making no significant contribution to Telangana’s growth. She reminded that none of these leaders have ever fought for the State’s rights pertaining to water, funds and other issues. “Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were in the House when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made objectional remarks about formation of Telangana State, but did not bother to stand up on our behalf,” she said. She stated that the people of Telangana are well-informed about such political leaders.

She questioned the Congress’s ability to compete with the BRS, suggesting that the people of Telangana no longer require their services. “Despite ruling the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for nearly six decades in the past, the Congress failed to provide even drinking water to people of Telangana,” she pointed out. She urged people of Telangana to decide whether they want to trust those who make electoral promises or those who support them and address their needs.

Discussing key initiatives, Kavitha mentioned numerous initiatives of the BRS government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership for BC welfare. She criticised Rahul Gandhi’s focus on caste census issues, explaining that the BRS government always gave priority to the BC welfare and even provided scholarships to thousands of BC students studying abroad.

The BRS legislator emphasised the importance of choosing leaders who prioritise the welfare of the State over mere political rhetoric and urged political parties not to engage in divisive politics and to maintain the State’s Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb, where people of all religions coexist peacefully.

She also reminded that while Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid foundation stone for SRSP, it was completed by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao after State formation. The Chief Minister had also completed the massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within three and half years and successfully increased the cultivation area.

