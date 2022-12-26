Pope Francis appeals to call off “senseless war” in Ukraine during Christmas message

By ANI Published Date - 09:15 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

Source: ANI.

Vatican City: Pope Francis during his traditional Christmas message on Sunday appealed to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that it is time to express solidarity and assist all those who are suffering.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war,” the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis said.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not affiliated with the Russian church and is one of the country’s two branches of Orthodox Christianity, agreed in October to enable the faithful to celebrate on December 25, according to Al Jazeera.

Moreover, several other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished a ‘Merry Christmas‘ to people across the globe.

“Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time. From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve,” tweeted Biden.

Canadian PM Trudeau also wished “joy, health, love, and peace,” and said that he is “excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together.”

“Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we’re also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace,” tweeted Trudeau.

Trudeau said that 2022 was a challenging year; for many, this holiday season won’t be easy. “But I’m confident that Canadians will continue to be there for each other in 2023 – because that’s just who we are,” he said.

Australian PM Albanese said that Christmas is a special time of year.

“It’s a day of giving. It’s a day for relaxing together with family and friends. And for many Australians, it is a day that is so central to their faith. Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you’re rostered somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others. If you’re working because you volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether you’re serving lunch to those in need or you’re keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and my admiration.” Thanking emergency service workers and the Australian Defence Force, he said, “The same goes to all our emergency service workers and of course, all Australian Defence Force personnel, whether they’re serving here or far from home overseas. Thank you to every single one of you. Whatever form Christmas Day takes for you, may it be a very happy one and may Santa be good to every child. Merry Christmas.”