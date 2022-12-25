Hyderabad clubs soak in Christmas fervour

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year and expecting crowds to turn up in huge numbers, clubs in the city have amped up their weekend parties with special sets and decorations.

Most clubs in the city, as usual, have played the part and hopped in on the holiday decorations with reindeer idols, Christmas caps, and trinkets hung all over the place.

While Xora Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills highlighted the night with a special sundowner by DJ Sick Flip, Absorb – The Boutique Bar and Club in the same area that hosted a Christmas Eve party on Saturday sealed the weekend with a Bollywood night.

Swati John, an IT professional who lives in the city away from family, shared, “If I was back home, I would be celebrating with family. But since I am here, I like to go to a club with my friends. Though I miss out on attending mass with my family, a good party here makes me happy.”

Other nightclubs like Insomnia, and Tipsy Stories, have also hosted special Christmas parties. The Lal Street in Gachibowli organised a retro night and Frat House hosted Jingle Ball 2022. Club Rouge arranged for a rare ladies’ night on a weekend, commemorating their Christmas celebrations.

The recently renovated F House in Jubilee Hills also threw a lavish holiday brunch along with a special Christmas edition live performance by Band Raag.

One-upping the Christmas gigs, the party circuit in Hyderabad is gearing up for a happening New Year’s Eve with clubs and pubs already busy promoting their events.