Pomp and gaiety marks Christmas celebrations at historical Medak Church

A huge number of Christians from different parts of the States have arrived at the Church to participate in the special prayers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

A huge number of Christians from different parts of the States have arrived at the Church to participate in the special prayers.

Medak: Pomp and Gaiety has marked the celebration of Christmas at the historical CSI Church Medak on Sunday as a huge number of Christians from different parts of the States have arrived at the Church to participate in the special prayers.

The festivities have commenced with early morning prayers at 4.30 am. Bishop of Medak Church AC Solomon Raj has addressed the devotees. After the second service, the devotees were allowed inside the Church for prayers.

The historical Church and its premises were colourfully decorated. The Church was illuminated with the coloruful lights. A huge number of devotees were expected from Medak Church for the next week from different parts of the country.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy along with other leaders have offered prayers on Christmas Day. Christmas was a low-key affair at the Church for the past two years due to Covid-19. However, the celebrations were back as traders have set up a huge number of shops on the premises of the Church. They were making a brisk business.