Porn video played on TV screens at Patna railway station

The Railways have blacklisted and penalised Dutta Communication, the company in charge of broadcasting adverts on station displays.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Patna railway station is now trending on social media – for something unsavoury though! The hundreds of people waiting to board trains there experienced an unpleasant situation when a pornographic video aired for three minutes on platform no 10 on the station’s TV.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 9:30 am. People at the station complained to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force when they became perplexed when the pornographic movie began playing on the station’s TV screens, instead of commercials (RPF). On Twitter, hazy videos of the incident have gone viral.

Railway officials responded immediately after that, and Dutta Communication was also the focus of a FIR. The agreement that allowed the agency to run advertising on the TV screens installed at the station has also been withdrawn by the railway authorities. The fact that the pornographic movie was played on the TV screens only on Platform 10 has also baffled investigators, who are yet to probe into the reasons behind it.