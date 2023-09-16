Posters questioning BJP and Congress surface in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Posters posing different questions to both Congress and BJP parties have been put up in different locations in the city ahead of the party programmes here.

While the Congress party is holding its Congress Working Committee on Saturday at a hotel in Banjara Hills, the BJP is conducting a public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in the city to participate in the public meeting.

Amidst these programmes, posters have surfaced at Khairatabad, Somajiguda and neighbouring areas posing questions to the Congress party.

Reading ‘Corrupt Working Committee – Beware of Scamgress Scammers’. The posters have also listed out the details of scams involving many Congress leaders, including the party Parliamentary president Sonia Gandhi. They mention the alleged involvement of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald scam and Chopper scam, Mallikarjun Kharge in the National Herald scam, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the coal allocation scam, former Union Minister P Chidambaram in forgery, stock market saradha, Visa scam and Priyanka Gandhi in the National Herald scam and DLF Land scam and details of other Congress leaders allegedly involved in scams as well.

One poster read “Madam Gandhi do you agree to your PCC president statement that only three hours electricity supply is enough for farmers”. Another poster read “2004 to 2014 Congress was in power and fooled Dalits on SC categorisation. Now, again on the name of declaration, you want to do the same.”

A few others read “Old age pension in Karnataka Rs.400, in Rajasthan Rs.1000 and Chattisgarh Rs.500. KCR’s Telangana, Rs.2016”.

Similarly, posters have been put up at Parade Grounds, Gymkhana and neighbouring areas posing a few questions to the BJP. The posters read “Modi Sarkar gives Rs.300 crore for 60 years of Goa Liberation Day. For Telangana Integration Day, it is Zero. Amit Shah on September 17, can you announce for Telangana too?”