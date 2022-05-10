Power cut lands brides with wrong grooms in Madhya Pradesh

By Agencies Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational Image

Ujjain: Two of three sisters ended up being with the wrong grooms as power failure shrouded the auspicious muhurat in darkness in an Ujjain village in Madhya Pradesh.

Ghoonghat and darkness conspired in the mix-up, but family members quickly realised the blunder. The priests re-chanted some mantras and got the brides and grooms to re-take their vows to set things right.

The incident took place on May 5 in Aslana village in Badnagar tehsil, around 20km from temple town Ujjain.

At the auspicious moment, the three brides went into a room with family members to perform the ‘Mai Mata Pooja’ ritual, where the two brides got exchanged. They had the same bridal dresses and wore ghoonghat covering their faces. Two of the brides apparently performed some of the rituals with the wrong grooms.

“As soon as they came out of the room, the family members identified the mistake in some light and immediately fixed it,” a villager said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .