| Third Phase Of Polls For 94 Constituencies On May 7 Counting On June 4 Ec

Third phase of polls for 94 constituencies on May 7, counting on June 4: EC

Nominations will begin tomorrow and the gazette notification for the 94 constituencies general elections will also be issued the same day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 01:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India said under third phase the elections for the 94 constituencies in 12 States and Union Territories, besides the by-poll for Betul in Madhya Pradesh will be held on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on Jun 4.

Nominations will begin tomorrow and the gazette notification for the 94 constituencies general elections will also be issued the same day. Last date for filing nominations is April 19 and the last date for withdrawal is April 22.

The States/UTs included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, said a press release from ECI.